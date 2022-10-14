Whittier Trust Co. Sells 6,319 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,146,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 141.1% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

