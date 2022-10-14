31,275 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.