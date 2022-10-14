Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

