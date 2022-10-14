Comparing Partners Bancorp (PTRS) and Its Competitors

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Partners Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 15.06% 6.78% 0.57% Partners Bancorp Competitors 27.63% 12.21% 1.24%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Partners Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partners Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $63.68 million $7.41 million 17.59 Partners Bancorp Competitors $1.28 billion $316.18 million 11.53

Partners Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp. Partners Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Partners Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Partners Bancorp Competitors 659 6557 6230 287 2.45

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Partners Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Partners Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Partners Bancorp competitors beat Partners Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, term, purchase and refinance mortgage, bridge, equipment, home equity, agriculture, car, unsecured consumer, construction/permanent mortgage, and lot loans, as well as mobile home, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans; lines of credit; and business credit cards. In addition, it offers online bill payment, automated teller machine/debit card, merchant, transfer, cash advance and management, sweep, cash concentration, payroll direct deposit, and ACH origination services, as well as phone, mobile, and internet banking services. The company operates through 15 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

