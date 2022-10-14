Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.