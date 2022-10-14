Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 4.3 %

CPE opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.