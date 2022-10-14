Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.95 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.89. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

