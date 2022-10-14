iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $591,000. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,268,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

