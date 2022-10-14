Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

Willdan Group Price Performance

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLDN opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

