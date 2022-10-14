Comparing iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Bitcoin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -84.89% -36.25% -29.38% Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Bitcoin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.20 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

iSpecimen has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and Bitcoin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 708.33%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

