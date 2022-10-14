Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

