Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,267 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

