Analyzing Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Vera Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -46.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synaptogenix and Vera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$12.61 million ($2.10) -3.12 Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.41) -8.37

Risk and Volatility

Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synaptogenix and Vera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Synaptogenix presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.41%. Vera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.14%. Given Synaptogenix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptogenix beats Vera Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

