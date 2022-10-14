Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $370.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.26 and its 200-day moving average is $418.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

