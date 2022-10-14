Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

VGT opened at $309.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.03 and its 200-day moving average is $354.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

