Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $60,695,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $54,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.