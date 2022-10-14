Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTEB opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

