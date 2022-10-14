Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

BR opened at $142.71 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

