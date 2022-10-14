Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

PYPL opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

