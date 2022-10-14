Whittier Trust Co. Sells 11,490 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBI. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

SBI opened at $7.34 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

