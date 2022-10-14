Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.33 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $142.05 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

