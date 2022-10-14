Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.87 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.