Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 362 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

