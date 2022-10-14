Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Willdan Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

