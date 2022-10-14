Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

