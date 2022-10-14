Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

ZTS stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

