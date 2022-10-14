Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

