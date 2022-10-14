Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS: BOSSY):

10/12/2022 – Hugo Boss had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €57.00 ($58.16) to €53.00 ($54.08).

9/30/2022 – Hugo Boss is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating.

9/27/2022 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.28. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.