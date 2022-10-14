Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.18% of Ichor worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $23.67 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

