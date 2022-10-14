Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,085 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.