Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 10,138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $140.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

