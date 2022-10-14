Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655,978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of UGI worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

