Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,632 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.70. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

