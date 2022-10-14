Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 30,727 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.00% of Custom Truck One Source worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

CTOS stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.49. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.