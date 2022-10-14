Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 183,758 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.47% of Harsco worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 137,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Price Performance

Harsco stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Harsco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Harsco



Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.



