Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

