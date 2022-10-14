Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,235 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.72% of Diversey worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSEY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

