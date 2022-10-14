Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Guggenheim upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 265,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 943.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

