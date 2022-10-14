Susquehanna Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.06.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.