Susquehanna Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.