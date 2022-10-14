UBS Group Begins Coverage on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

RANI opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $853,881.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at $706,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

