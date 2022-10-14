International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

