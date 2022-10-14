Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $96.60

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.60, but opened at $100.99. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 3,287 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.