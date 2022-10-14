NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.28.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Allstate Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 123,960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,561,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.