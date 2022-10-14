C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 198.48%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 243,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

