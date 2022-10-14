Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 95,883 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $6,333,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

