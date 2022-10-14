Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

