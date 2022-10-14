Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 310,716 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Apartment Income REIT worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

