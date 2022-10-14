Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

Palomar Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock worth $7,021,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

