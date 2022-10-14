Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.96, a PEG ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.