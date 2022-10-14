Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Lennar worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 260,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,715,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.



